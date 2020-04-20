Flower Angels Caring Cards Project Sends Kindness in an Envelope

Flower Angels, a group of volunteers who are a part of the Community Connections family, recently launched its Caring Cards Project, to create homemade cards for residents at nursing homes, assisted living centers and hospice facilities across Cape Cod.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flower Angels volunteers made flower arrangements for delivery to nursing homes and hospices by organizations such as Community Connections, which provides life-enriching services that promote optimal independence for people with disabilities.

With the stay-at-home advisory, the Flower Angels volunteers can’t meet in the workshop to make flower arrangements, but that doesn’t mean they can’t stay in their own homes to create something beautiful for the Caring Cards Project.

“In just three days, our volunteers worked from home, using any existing materials they had, to make 100 cards,” said Donna Rice, Flower Angels Workshop Coordinator. “These cards make me emotional because it shows we have a super group of truly loving and caring volunteers.”

Just in time for Easter, Donna delivered these homemade cards to Gretchen Dawson, Mayflower Place Lifestyle Director, at a drop-off point outside the Maplewood at Mayflower Place facility.

“I was excited to deliver these thoughtful cards,” said Gretchen Dawson, Lifestyle Director. “The 60 cards made by the Flower Angels means each and every resident in long-term care and rehabilitation receives a cheerful card to let them know they are loved and not forgotten.”

As the Caring Cards Project continues, the Flower Angels will mail homemade cards to additional facilities across Cape Cod. The Flower Angels have a goal of making 700 Caring Cards – we’re up to 400 cards and counting – one homemade card for every resident of the facilities that used to receive repurposed flower arrangements prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Flower Angels are currently unable to accept cards from the public for delivery, they encourage those who want to help to send cards on their own to any long-term care facility to brighten the day of someone who is alone. Call the facility in advance to make sure they are accepting cards.

Or, if you wish to help with the cost of envelopes and postage for the Caring Cards Project, you can donate directly to the Flower Angels at https://flowerangelsusa.org/donate-online/.