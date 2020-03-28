Get Your Yard Ready Now for Spring!

In light of everything that’s happening in the world at the moment, many people are suddenly finding themselves at home… and bored.

This is a unique opportunity – one you’ll likely never get again (fingers crossed) – to start doing things around the yard to get ready for spring. You don’t have to give up your weekends. Put down that Xbox remote and get outside while you can!

Here are some of the things you can do in the yard to get ready for spring – while still practicing social distancing.

Rake – The winter may have been mild, but there is still a lot of cleaning to do to get that lawn and yard summer-ready. Start by picking up all the debris, like twigs and branches, and then you can begin raking the leftover leaves from the fall and dethatching the lawn. This is a great way to not only get fresh air, but exercise as well. Ge the whole family involved!

Clean the Gutters – The spring rains are coming. Leftover leaves and debris will need to be removed from the gutters so the water can flow smoothly. If your gutters are located up high, and you’re not comfortable getting up on a ladder, don’t. It’s very affordable to have a professional come out and clean those gutters for you.

Weed and Prune – Clear out weeds, leaves and last season’s garden debris from beds and borders. Remove or cut down last year’s perennial foliage and toss it in the compost pile. Prune any broken, diseased or dead limbs from deciduous trees and other woody plants. Prune back spring-blooming shrubs such as forsythia after they flower.

Clean Your Deck – A deck should have a thorough cleaning each year, and you can do it yourself. Remove all furniture and items, sweep it thoroughly, and check the structure for any damage. You can find DIY cleaning ingredients and instructions online, which will require scrubbing, or you can rent a power washer. Your deck will look so much better when it’s clean.

Plant – The early spring can make for a good time to jump start your spring garden, especially for plants that can withstand lingering shots of cold air. Cold-hardy plants can handle a few frosts, and you can start the seeds either indoors or outdoors. Veggies, like carrots, beets, tomatoes, lettuce and other veggies can all be planted now for harvest later. Spring is also a good time to plant summer-blooming bulbs!

Mulch – Besides making the garden more attractive and finished looking, mulch has the ability to retain moisture in the soil. Organic mulches break down over time and contribute to soil health. Mulch reduces winter injury and helps with weed control. It offers protection from erosion and protection from mechanical injury from weed eaters and lawnmowers. Some mulch types, such as cypress, cedar or pinewood chips, do an excellent job of repelling ticks, gnats and fleas, as well.

Mow – It’s important to understand when you should start mowing in the spring. A good rule of thumb is to wait until it’s at least 40°F and your grass has grown 2 to 3 inches tall before you mow for the first time. You can actually injure the grass by cutting when it’s too short, which also renders it prone to disease.

There are other things you can do around the outside of the house while you have time. Check shingles for rot, check the roof for any leaks or damage from the winter. Check your paved driveway for any cracks and fill them in. If you have a pool, you can think about cleaning that out and getting it summer-ready.

There’s no reason to remain behind closed doors, so get out there and get that yard looking wonderful.