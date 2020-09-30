Getting a Flu Shot? Find a Location Near You

Flu season is here, and that means it’s time for a flu shot. Getting a flu shot is more important now than ever before, and can provide some needed defense against this common virus. Medical professionals are urging people to prevent any illness as much as possible, especially now.

Cape Cod Healthcare offers some important information on flu clinics on its website, and why getting the flu shot is crucial this year. It also explains the differences between the flu and COVID-19 on its website, www.capecodhealth.org/medical-services/pharmacy/flu-clinics/.

According to Cape Cod Healthcare, some of the key differences include:

Timing of symptoms after exposure– With flu, symptoms develop 1-4 days after infection. With COVID-19, symptoms typically develop 5 days after exposure, but can appear between 2-14 days after infection.

Length of contagiousness– It’s possible to spread both the flu and COVID-19 viruses for at least 1 day before experiencing any symptoms. With flu, patients are most contagious during the first 3-4 days of illness and may remain contagious for about 7 days. With COVID-19, it’s possible to spread the virus for about 2 days before symptoms and at least 10 days after symptoms appear.

Level of contagiousness– Though spread in similar ways, COVID-19 is more contagious among certain populations and age groups than flu and has been observed to have more super-spreading events than influenza.

For detailed symptoms and the latest information about flu and COVID-19, visit the CDC influenza website at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.

There are many places you can now get a flu shot on the Cape, including mini-clinics, urgent cares, health centers and retail store pharmacies, to name a few. Here is a list of some of the locations you can call to schedule a flu shot:

CVS

12 Queen Anne Road, Chatham – 508-945-4340

433 E. Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth – 508-540-8621

105 Davis Straits, Falmouth – 508-540-4307

148 MA-137, Harwich – 508-432-2018

6 Post Office Square, Harwich – 508-430-0660

176 North St, Hyannis – 508-775-8462

1080 Falmouth Road, Hyannis – 508-778-4064

411 Barnstable Road, Hyannis – 508-771-4753

8 Greene St., Mashpee – 508-477-1535

1030 Putnam Ave, Marstons Mills – 508-428-9638

9 West Road, Skaket Corners, Orleans – 508-255-0570

110 MA-6A, Orleans – 508-240-2759

65 Tupper Road, Sandwich – 508-888-4333

77 Quaker Meeting House Road, Sandwich – 508-477-2655

Route 134 Patriots Way Patriot Square Shopping Center, South Dennis – 508-398-0133

976 Main St, South Yarmouth – 508-398-8800

465 Station Ave, South Yarmouth – 508-394-0926

438 MA-28, West Yarmouth – 508-771-4429

Walgreeens

711 Main St, Dennis Port – 508-398-5097

520 Main St, Falmouth – 508-495-2991

520 W Main St, Hyannis – 508-775-9211

360 Barnstable Road, Hyannis – 508-771-6511

3848 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills – 508-428-3525

130 MA-6A, Orleans – 508-255-5931

1041 MA-28, South Yarmouth – 508-394-1325

918 Main St #6A, Yarmouth Port (Rite-Aid) 508-362-2114

WalMart

137 Teaticket Hwy, Teaticket – 508-540-8995