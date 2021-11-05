Ignoring Hearing Loss Poses New Risks

As the list of health concerns associated with untreated hearing loss grows longer, today’s hearing aid technology gets better and better.

What if you had a medical condition that could lead to severe physical, cognitive and emotional problems, like social isolation, depression, balance issues…and even dementia? Rather than ignore it, you’d seek treatment, wouldn’t you?

Not Necessarily.

The condition is hearing loss. And, even though it’s almost always treatable with hearing aids, a majority of those affected wait…and wait – on average for more than five years – before taking action!

33 Million Americans Have Hearing Loss

Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health problem facing older adults in the US. Surprisingly, only 30% of individuals with hearing difficulties actually wear hearing aids.

New Study: Hearing Aids Reduce Cognitive Decline

The good news? People who address their hearing loss with today’s advanced hearing aids lead better lives. They’re much less likely to feel depressed or isolated. And, a 2015 French scientific study concluded that hearing aids helped the hard of hearing stay mentally fit. Today’s Hearing Aids – Small, Smart, Super-Effective Recent breakthroughs have enabled today’s hearing aids to offer a remarkably natural listening experience. Instead of simply amplifying sounds, these tiny, smart devices include features that filter out background noise, helping the wearer focus on what they want to hear. Plus, phone calls and music can now be streamed wirelessly directly into the devices. And, smartphones can control hearing aids at the touch of an app, allowing wearers to easily personalize their hearing experience and discreetly adjust to different environments.

Your First Line of Defense – a Simple Hearing Screening

“Addressing hearing loss can reduce its impact on your overall health,” says Dr. John Cariola, Audiologist. Experts urge anyone over 50 to make screenings a routine part of their medical care.

Beltone – a Legacy of Great Hearing Care

Rated as the most trusted name in hearing care among adults over 50, Beltone has been at the leading edge of innovation for over 80 years.

