It’s Scallop Season: Try This Recipe for Scallop BLT Pizza!

What’s better than Scallops Wrapped in Bacon? PIZZA!
Our friends from the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance shared this recipe for the best Cape Cod Scallop BLT pizza! We hope you give it a try!
Cape Cod Scallop BLT Pizza
Ingredients:
Pre-packaged pizza crust
2-3 slices of bacon
6 locally-caught Cape Cod sea scallops
1 Tbsp. butter
1 Tbsp. olive oil
3 Tbsp. flour
salt & pepper
1 cup store-bought Alfredo sauce
8 oz. shredded mozzarella
2-3 plum tomatoes, cut into chunks
2 cups arugula
Directions:
Preheat the oven (and pizza stone if using one) to 400 degrees.
Pan fry the bacon until crisp. Remove from heat to drain and chop up.
Rinse scallops and pat dry.
Mix flour, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Toss the scallops in the flour, salt and pepper mix.
Place pizza crust onto the pizza stone or pan, lightly brush with olive oil and bake for 5 minutes to preheat. (The point is to get it pre-cooking so when the pizza is topped, it doesn’t have to cook much longer.)
Heat a heavy skillet to medium and add butter and oil and lightly pan sear each scallop, for about 1-2 minutes per side. (They’ll go into the oven again, too, so don’t overcook.)
When the pizza dough is pre-cooked, remove from the oven. Reduce temperature to 300 degrees.
Top the crust with Alfredo sauce, cheese, bacon and tomato.
Cut seared scallops in half or thirds horizontally. Add scallops to the pizza, with the seared side facing up.
Return to the oven for 5-8 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Toss arugula with a little drizzle of olive oil and add on top of the pizza.
Serve & enjoy. DELICIOUSLY LOCAL!
For more information about our local fish and fishermen, please visit the Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance
Do you care about shellfish? Whether you grow, dig or just eat clams and oysters, we invite you to share your opinions about the future of shellfish through the Massachusetts Shellfish Initiative Survey
Speak Your Mind