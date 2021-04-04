Local Bed and Breakfast Goes Prime Time

CENTERVILLE – A five-night stay at the Captain David Kelley House Bed and Breakfast was recently chosen to be a prize on the gameshow “The Price is Right.”

The bed and breakfast, which their website describes as, “a beautifully restored 1835 sea captain’s home situated in the heart of Cape Cod” was contacted out of nowhere by the show, wishing to feature them.

The owners thought at first that this all could be a scam, but after corresponding with the show, they discovered that it was a genuine offer.

“We won a Traveler’s Choice Award, which puts us on TripAdvisor as one of the top 1% of B&B’s in the country,” said Captain David Kelley House owner Rick Garseau in a reflection about why they may have been chosen.

The five-night stay at the B&B is being given in exchange for promotion on The Price is Right.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter