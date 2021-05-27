Memorial Day Weekend Events on the Cape – 2021

Memorial Day is a day to remember and pay respects to those who lost their lives fighting for our country. We owe them a great deal of respect and thanks for helping preserve the freedoms that we enjoy today.

Let us not lose the true meaning of Memorial Day. Take a look at the list below.

5/29 & 6/6, 10-2, Operation Flags for Vets, National Cemetery, Bourne – Over 77,000 flags will be placed for the Memorial Day observance and then removed on June 6. The process has changed since Covid, so please read the guidelines on the Flags for Vets FB page and plan to arrive some time between 10 and 2. They also need some trucks to help get flags to the different sections of the cemetery – trucks should plan on being on site at 8 AM. Click here for more information.

Massachusetts National Cemetery – Annual Memorial Day Services. Bourne (508) 563-7113

5/28 – 5/30, Figawi Race Weekend – Sailboat race from Hyannis to Nantucket Island and back; weekend-long festivities. Hyannis Yacht Club, Hyannis & Nantucket Boat Basin, Nantucket

Information: 508-778-6100. Start time is 10AM on Saturday and Sunday with good viewing points at Kalmus Beach, Orrin Keyes Beach, or Sea Street Beach in Hyannis. For more information click here.

5/29 & 5/30, 4PM-7PM, The Summer Stage at Patriot Place – Welcome to the Summer Stage at Patriot Place’s live music series all summer long! The Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff continues as as Thirty 6 Red will perform live on Saturday, May 29 and South Street Six will perform live on Sunday, May 30. Snag a seat on Skipjack’s or Bar Louie’s patio for your front row view of the main stage located outside Bar Louie and Citizen Crust from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM either day. The perfect way to spend your Memorial Day Weekend!

5/28 – 5/30, 11AM – 6PM, Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties, Hyannis Harbor, Ocean St., Hyannis – Stroll through the colorful seaside Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties. Visitors will find something handmade, hand designed or hand crafted by local artists in two locations along the Walkway-to-the-Sea, at the Harbor Overlook, 51 Ocean Street and Bismore Park, 180 Ocean Street, Hyannis.

5/29, 12Pm – 6PM, Memorial Day Weekend at The Commons, Mashpee Commons – Go Saturday May 29th between 12-6PM for the MDW Saturday Festival! Activities include: Free Balloon Twists, Balloon Wall Photo Contest, Visit the PINK WHALE at Vineyard Vines between 12-4PM and make your own stuffed animal with Capt’n Cod’s Bear Cove.

Take a listen to our Sunday Journal interviews with WWII veterans below:

WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine

WWII Veterans Stories with US Army Veteran Lou Morea

WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone