Waggin’ Wednesday: A Purrfect Pair Of Cats (WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!)

January 18, 2023

 

Meet Tia At The Animal Rescue League Of Boston’s Brewster Shelter

Meet Tia and Taffy!

Tia and Taffy are a sister bonded pair of 4 year old orange female cats looking for their new home. 

Quite rare to find a female orange cat, let alone two! Both cats are incredibly sweet, but Taffy is a bit more outgoing than her sister Tia. Because they are bonded they need to go home together and they would do best in a quiet, adult-only home with low foot traffic and no children.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

For more information about Tia and Taffy, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter! 

 

