Will You Help Rango Find a Home?

Meet Rango! Rango is looking for a new home here on the Cape. He is neutered and a Black and Tan Coonhound Mix. If you, or anyone you know would be interested in adopting Rango, please reach out to the Animal Rescue League’s Brewster Branch.

For more information on Rango or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6:30pm, excluding some holidays.