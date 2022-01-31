Seeking Relief from Depression? Concierge TMS Can Help

Finding an effective treatment for depression can be difficult and frustrating. Sometimes medicines don’t work or sometimes they cause awful side effects. A lot of people end up feeling hopeless but I’m here to tell you that there IS hope.

At Concierge TMS, we offer a safe, non-invasive treatment for chronic depression that works over 80 percent of the time! It’s called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS. TMS is now available in the offices of Concierge TMS in Mashpee, Plymouth, and New Bedford, with an office in Yarmouthport coming soon.

Research into the use of magnetic fields and the power of magnetism to stimulate muscles and the human brain dates back at least as far as the early 1900s. The use of magnetism to treat depression dates back to the mid-1980s. Anthony Barker and Mark George are two of the scientists associated with pioneering research with TMS and the specific use of TMS to treat depression. During the 1990s, numerous studies demonstrated both the safety and well as the effectiveness of TMS in treating depression. Neuronetics, the parent company of Neurostar, conducted the first large-scale scientifically valid study of TMS, and it was this study that led to approval by the FDA of their device and protocol in 2008.

Insurance companies began to pay for TMS in 2013 – prior to this, people seeking relief from depression with TMS paid out of pocket for their treatment. Currently, just about every commercial insurance company in the U.S. will pay for TMS if a patient meets their specific clinical criteria.

Concierge TMS is dedicated to the idea that people should never feel like a number. We understand that people considering TMS will have questions and we will make sure you have the answers. We understand that people considering TMS might worry about any medical treatment that involves the brain. People who qualify for TMS can speak to people who have had TMS or even observe a treatment in our office. Read real patient testimonials here.

If you or someone you know has struggled to find an effective treatment for long-term depression, you can learn about us at www.concierge-tms.com. Consider calling the office to see if you qualify for this treatment and if you do qualify for insurance coverage.

About Jonathan Schwartz, M.D.

Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, MD, was born in New Bedford and has been practicing adult and child psychiatry in the area for more than 30 years. He graduated from McGill University Medical school in Montreal and trained at Massachusetts General Hospital (Adult Psychiatry) and Children’s Hospital (Child Psychiatry) in Boston. Dr. Schwartz specializes in the areas of Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Addictions, and ADHD. He served as the psychiatrist at U.Mass. Dartmouth from 1985 until 2016, and is currently the Medical Director at Steppingstone in Fall River MA. Dr. Schwartz directs Concierge TMS.

