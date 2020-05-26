Skin Cancer Prevention Tips This Summer

With summer in full swing, you’re more than likely going to be outside soaking up some sun and fun. While this outdoor lifestyle is a staple of the season, there are real dangers to being exposed to summer sun without the protection of sunscreen.

We’ve known for decades about the destructive powers of UV rays – it’s the leading cause of melanoma, the potentially deadly form of skin cancer.

According to the Mayo Clinic, melanoma rates are up in most demographics. Women under 40 are especially at risk, being eight times more likely to get skin cancer now than they were in 1970.

Skin cancer affects 1 in 5 Americans – an incredible number, considering many think it’s only a problem for those who spend countless hours on the beach.

Although melanoma in particular is not the most common type of skin cancer, it is certainly the deadliest.

But none of this needs to be a downer; it doesn’t even need to be a problem, if a new set of summertime habits are encouraged.

Here are a just a few ways to reduce UV exposure and be mindful of melanoma, while still enjoying all the activities of the sunshine season.