Taking in a Classic Film on Opening Night of Yarmouth’s Brand New Drive-in Movie Theater

When it comes to my favorite movies, I can watch them over and over and love them more with each viewing. Even after years and years I’ll catch an element, I’d not seen before. When you can deliver all the dialogue yourself, it can be fun to change up the venue to put new life into a classic.

Maybe you hang a white bed sheet in the backyard for an outdoor viewing. Or stream it on a tablet in that newly created couch-fort in the basement rec room. What if your town is lucky enough to have a brand new drive-in movie theater? Now we’re talking!

Yarmouth was once home to a drive-in theater and once again, in the same location, is a beautiful three-screen drive-in movie theater with a schedule full of amazing classics! My son and I went online to buy tickets for Jurassic Park on opening night. Having been to Wellfleet’s iconic drive-in many times, I was excited to try this new venue on Route 28 in Yarmouth.

Comprised of three large LED screens, you get quite a good view from the large parking area.The screen technology provides a bright crisp image even in daylight hours and the audio was superb via local FM tuning. Jurassic Park was the perfect opening night movie with all the edge-of-your-seat action and roars from the T-rex. I still adore the scene where Sam Neil and Laura Dern first see Hammond’s genetic creations roaming the open land. Fun film and a great summer opener for the Yarmouth Drive-in!

The best part? Going out to see a movie! Who’d have thought that would be a unique experience unto itself? With movie theaters closed due to the coronavirus, the simplicity of seeing a Hollywood blockbuster on the big screen was a very welcome outing. I’d been accustomed to seeing a film at my local theater every weekend – I looked forward to it. The pandemic put the entire summer movie schedule on hold along with many other seasonal events and activities.

Not long ago, drive-in theaters were in danger due to new delivery technologies requiring expensive updates for movie theaters in general. In today’s topsy-turvy landscape, drive-ins may now be the saving grace of the movie experience. Any situation putting people in close proximity is frowned upon. From movies to dining and even buying groceries, we now have social distancing and mandatory face masks. Drive-ins are a seemingly safe way to get out and enjoy films on the big screen again.

The parking scenario at the Yarmouth Drive-In seemed reasonable with the coronavirus distancing restrictions in mind. Even the concession stand took this into account with online ordering and a text message alerting you to pick up your items from on-site food trucks.

With local police helping with traffic and a sharp team checking in patrons, accessing the venue and getting parked was surprisingly easy. However, getting there early may not yield the same result as it did at indoor theaters. I always go early to get a center seat toward the middle of the theater. The drive-in fills from the front to the back. Our early arrival got us the drive-in equivalent of “the front row.” Just as you often have to crane your neck in the front row of indoor theaters, I found the first row of parking was a bit too close to the screen.

Overall, I loved the experience and being able to see movies again in a safe manner. Check out the Yarmouth Drive-In’s schedule. It’s packed with great classic films that many of us love. Get out to see a movie again!

By Peter Schmeck