Ten of the Binge-worthiest Shows on Netflix

If you have a lot of time on your hands, like many of us do right now, you have plenty of time to peruse the hottest shows on Netflix. In all honesty, there’s nothing like binging now and then on some great (or even not-so-great) TV while you can.

Here are 10 shows (new and old) currently available on Netflix that will allow you to binge until you can’t binge anymore. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the best of the best with viewers as the judges. But be your own judge. Keep in mind that many of these are definitely not family-friendly, if you know what we mean.

Master of None – Comic Aziz Ansari and writer Alan Yang are the creators of this Netflix-original comedy, which is loosely based on Ansari’s real-life experiences. Ansari plays the role of Dev, a New York-based actor who is struggling to identify what he really wants, both personally and professionally. It reveals glimpses of Dev’s younger years, and explores current aspects of his life, including modern etiquette (regarding texting and social media), and being young and single in the city. Dev’s parents are played by Ansari’s real-life mother and father, Fatima and Shoukath.

Big Mouth – This edgy, animated comedy is based on teenage friends who find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty, from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. The comedy veterans who lend their voices to Big Mouth include John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return – In this reboot of the cult classic, a host and a bunch of captive robots comment on the B-movies. During each movie, the host and robots perform skits or songs, known as host segments, which are usually related to that episode’s film. It may not sounds like much but, if you remember the original, you’ll remember it was HILARIOUS.

Feel Good – A semi-autobiographical comedy series from comedian Mae Martin, `Feel Good’ is a deeply personal and poignant story about the unique pressures of navigating the modern-day fluid landscape of gender and sexuality. It follows recovering addict and comedian Mae, who attempts to control the addictive behaviors and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life. Things become even more complicated for her, as she gets into an all-consuming relationship with her new girlfriend, George, played by Charlotte Ritchie.

Chewing Gum – Tracey Gordon (Michaela Coel), a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed 24-year-old, is fast to find out that the more she learns about the world, the less she understands in this coming-of-age comedy. Coel’s performance in Chewing Gum earned her the British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2016. She also won a BAFTA for Breakthrough Talent for writing the show.

Ugly Delicious – Award-winning chef David Chang stars in this travelogue that sends him on a journey to culinary hot spots around the world. He is joined by writers, activists, artists and other chefs who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers and tackle misconceptions. Chang and his celebrity guests venture out of polished kitchens into the wider world to explore locales including Houston, Tokyo and Copenhagen.

Giri/Haji – Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo in this Japanese-language show. Trust is even tougher to find. It’s a soulful thriller set in Tokyo and London, exploring the butterfly effect of a single murder across two cities. This is a dark, witty and daring examination of morality and redemption.

Dirty Money –This Netflix original television series tells stories of corporate corruption, securities fraud and creative accounting. From crippling payday loans to cars that cheat emissions tests, this investigative series exposes brazen acts of corporate greed and corruption. The show’s executive producers include Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney.

The Confession Killer – Henry Lee Lucas was a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer who confessed to committing as many as 600 murders. But, as detailed by the new Netflix documentary series The Confession Killer, most of these claims were lies. This is an unsettling journey into yet another case of justice gone awry, in this tense and disturbing entry into Netflix’s growing catalogue of true crime documentaries.

Crazyhead – Bowling alley worker Amy and nonconformist Raquel kick some serious demon butt while also facing their inner demons as they navigate their early 20s. This is a British comedy-horror television series, created by Misfits creator Howard Overman, who also serves as an executive producer on the show with his company Urban Myth Films.