The Great Steak & Cheese Debate!

February 29, 2020

Cape Cod “foodies” will often argue about who has the best clam chowder, ice cream or fried clams… but sometimes all you want is a really good steak & cheese. What started as a social media post seeking input for the best place to get a Steak & Cheese on the Cape turned into an all-out online debate!

Who do you think has the best Steak & Cheese on Cape Cod?

Here are the results of the totally unscientific social media survey:

  1. B&B’s Pizza, Seaboard Lane, Hyannis
  2. Pizza 1 & Subs 2, Rte 28, Marstons Mills & Rte 28 East Falmouth  
  3. Sandwich Pizza House, Rte 6A, Sandwich
  4. (tie) Canal Café, Cranberry Highway, Sagamore / 

      4.  (tie) Mike’s Roast Beef & Pizzeria , Rte 28, West Yarmouth

Steak & Cheese at Mike’s Roast Beef. Photo by Frank Frederickson.

Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)

Dennis Public Market, Rte 6A, Dennis

DJ’s Family Sports Pub, Rte 28 Hyannis / DJ’s Wings Rte 28, Falmouth

Lost Dog Pub, Rte 134, Dennis & Rte 6A, Orleans 

Moto Pizza, Merchants Road, Sandwich

Pizza Wave, Rte 28, Marstons Mills

Yarmouth Pizzas By Evan, Rte 6A, Yarmouth

Two Brothers Pizza, Cotuit Road, Sandwich

Viv’s Kitchen, Rte 6A, Orleans

West Chatham Grill, Main Street, Chatham

Do you have a favorite spot to get a Steak & Cheese on Cape Cod? Tell me about them: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com 

 

 

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


