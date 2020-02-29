The Great Steak & Cheese Debate!

Cape Cod “foodies” will often argue about who has the best clam chowder, ice cream or fried clams… but sometimes all you want is a really good steak & cheese. What started as a social media post seeking input for the best place to get a Steak & Cheese on the Cape turned into an all-out online debate!

Who do you think has the best Steak & Cheese on Cape Cod?

Here are the results of the totally unscientific social media survey:

4. (tie) Mike’s Roast Beef & Pizzeria , Rte 28, West Yarmouth

Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)

Dennis Public Market, Rte 6A, Dennis

DJ’s Family Sports Pub, Rte 28 Hyannis / DJ’s Wings Rte 28, Falmouth

Lost Dog Pub, Rte 134, Dennis & Rte 6A, Orleans

Moto Pizza, Merchants Road, Sandwich

Pizza Wave, Rte 28, Marstons Mills

Yarmouth Pizzas By Evan, Rte 6A, Yarmouth

Two Brothers Pizza, Cotuit Road, Sandwich

Viv’s Kitchen, Rte 6A, Orleans

West Chatham Grill, Main Street, Chatham

Do you have a favorite spot to get a Steak & Cheese on Cape Cod? Tell me about them: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com