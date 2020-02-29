The Great Steak & Cheese Debate!

Cape Cod “foodies” will often argue about who has the best clam chowder, ice cream or fried clams… but sometimes all you want is a really good steak & cheese. What started as a social media post seeking input for the best place to get a Steak & Cheese on the Cape turned into an all-out online debate!
Who do you think has the best Steak & Cheese on Cape Cod?
Here are the results of the totally unscientific social media survey:
- B&B’s Pizza, Seaboard Lane, Hyannis
- Pizza 1 & Subs 2, Rte 28, Marstons Mills & Rte 28 East Falmouth
- Sandwich Pizza House, Rte 6A, Sandwich
- (tie) Canal Café, Cranberry Highway, Sagamore /
4. (tie) Mike’s Roast Beef & Pizzeria , Rte 28, West Yarmouth
Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)
Dennis Public Market, Rte 6A, Dennis
DJ’s Family Sports Pub, Rte 28 Hyannis / DJ’s Wings Rte 28, Falmouth
Lost Dog Pub, Rte 134, Dennis & Rte 6A, Orleans
Moto Pizza, Merchants Road, Sandwich
Pizza Wave, Rte 28, Marstons Mills
Yarmouth Pizzas By Evan, Rte 6A, Yarmouth
Two Brothers Pizza, Cotuit Road, Sandwich
Viv’s Kitchen, Rte 6A, Orleans
West Chatham Grill, Main Street, Chatham
Do you have a favorite spot to get a Steak & Cheese on Cape Cod? Tell me about them: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com