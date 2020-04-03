The Need for Blood is Greater Than Ever

Blood is classified as a life-saving operational need. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations, which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a donation.

Right now, the need is greater than ever. Here on the Cape, however, residents are stepping up to help. Blood drives that are scheduled for the next several weeks are often full, thanks to those who want to help their community in some way. The process is safe, and it’s important for the public to know the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

According to the American Red Cross, a single blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. But supply can’t always meet demand, because only about 3 percent of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. In fact, each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood. Here are a few important statistics:

About 45 percent of people in the U.S. have Group O (positive or negative) blood; the proportion is higher among Hispanics (57 percent) and African Americans (51 percent).

Type O negative red cells can be given to patients of all blood types. Because only 7 percent of people in the U.S. are type O negative, it’s always in great demand and often in short supply.

Type AB positive plasma can be transfused to patients of all blood types. Since only 3 percent of people in the U.S. have AB positive blood, this plasma is usually in short supply.

Red blood cells must be used within 42 days (or less).

There is no substitute for human blood, and there is a great need for it now. Please consider donating and saving lives. Patients in need are depending on it.

For more information on donating blood, visit https://www.capecodhealth.org/ways-to-give/blood-center/ or www.redcrossblood.org.