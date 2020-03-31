The Perks of Staying Home

No one likes to be told they have to stay home. One of my brothers recently hit the nail on the head when he said, “It’s not that I mind being home. It’s that I mind being told I have to be home.” (That’s the stubborn Irish in us right there, folks.)

While our current stay-at-home advisory is just that – an advisory – we’ve been repeatedly encouraged, even begged, by those in the medical community to remain at home and away from the general public for the foreseeable future.

While this may feel like an inconvenience, think for a moment about all the benefits of staying home.

For example:

No need to do your hair. Other than regular showering and hygiene, I run a brush through my hair once or twice a day and that’s it. I don’t damage it by applying product or styling with heat and I can just leave it be all day, or I can put it up in a ponytail if it’s getting in my way.

No need to wear makeup. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve rubbed my eyes while wearing makeup and inadvertently rubbed mascara right into my eyeballs. I don’t miss that heavy, sandpapery feeling at all, nor do I miss the makeup stains on the facecloths when it’s time to wipe it all off. Who’s going to see me now, the squirrels?

No need to wear a bra. Ladies, you know exactly what I mean. This is heaven.

Stay in sweats all day. Personally, I like to alternate between sweats and yoga pants, just to mix it up a little. Comfort is definitely key here. Literally no one cares how you look.

Eat what you want. I had cake for breakfast this morning. Really. It’s not something I would typically do, and my husband and I have been eating healthier since this all started. But this morning, as I drank my coffee, that last piece of devil’s food cake was calling my name, and I answered. My advice would be to not follow my lead on that one. Sorry, not sorry.

Catch up on reading. I have half a dozen partially read books, at least, that I would otherwise have probably forgotten about. Now’s the time to dust them off and catch up. I’ve become a fan of audiobooks lately, so I’m trying to catch up on those, too.

Get off your butt. Walk around your neighborhood if you can, or watch one of the many free exercise videos available online. Just because the gyms are closed is no reason to become a couch potato. Get up off your booty and move. I moved for a whole 15 minutes to a workout video the other day, before I had to sit, gasping for air. I’m much better at walking around my neighborhood, but that’s just me.

Enjoy not having to be somewhere. This opportunity may, hopefully, never come around again. Be OK with not having to be anywhere. I’ve often felt like I had to constantly be going somewhere – whether it was to doctors’ appointments, running errands, or hurrying off to one place or another. Right now, even if it’s only temporary, I can stop and breathe. I have to keep reminding myself that I don’t have to be anywhere. For me, that alone is the biggest and best perk of being home – just stopping and breathing. Give it a try.