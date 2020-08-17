The Short List: Top 10 Spots to Go Recreational Fishing on the Cape

Welcome to the Short List!

The Short List is a place for people to share opinions and discover new things on and about Cape Cod. We take your feedback and thoughts and share them with CapeCod.com readers! We asked Cape Codders where the best spots to go recreational fishing are on the Cape. Thanks to all who voted!

Red River Beach

Cape Cod Canal

Lowell Holly

Nickerson State Park

Bass River

West Dennis Beach

Sandy Neck

Chatham, off Monomoy

Herring Pond

Barnstable Harbor

