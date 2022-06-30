Two Barnstable Highschool Juniors Place 2nd and 3rd in the NFTE New England Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge

Imagine participating in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition as a young person, winning funs to further your business – and advancing from a regional contest to a national area filled with young entrepreneurs. The competition took place on June 14th among 1400 students. These two students won 2nd and 3rd place!

Domanic Ford

Domanic Ford, 11th grade student at Barnstable High School, made Barnstable High School and his community extremely proud by finishing in 3rd place in the NFTE New England Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge with his business plan for Limitless Grooming, a mobile dog grooming business that tackles many problems Cape Cod resident dog owners face today. Domanic set the bar regarding work ethic during the 2021-2022 school year in his Entrepreneurship class. He ensured his business plan was thoroughly developed by taking advantage of additional time outside of class during lunch blocks and by staying after school to research and develop. Domanic earned $500 by finishing in 3rd place out of about 1,400 students who were eligible to compete through the NFTE program.

Nicholas Pouliot

Nicholas Pouliot, 11th grade student at Barnstable High School, took 2nd place in the NFTE New England Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge with his business plan for Pouliot’s Preservations, an eco-friendly innovation to the dry erase white board markers many of us use every day. 1,400 students were eligible to compete from the region and Nicholas was 1 of 2 Barnstable High School students who earned their way to the Regional Finals stage and presented their business plans live at the EY Downtown Boston location in front of 80+ business professionals, volunteers, and NFTE alumni. Nicholas worked hard all year in his Entrepreneurship class and not only did he win $1,000 in cash prize he also earned his spot at the National Finals which will take place in NYC in October.

By Justin Ogilvie at Barnstable High School