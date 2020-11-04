Waggin’ Wednesday: A Kitten Named Harpo

Meet Harpo!

Harpo is a friendly 5 month old kitten from a home with quite a lot of kitties. He is social and enjoys meeting new people. Harpo recently tested positive for Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV). Harpo will need to be the only cat in his new home and his family will have to feel comfortable working with their veterinarian to get the best care for Harpo.

Harpo could live in a home with a playmate of another species and his outgoing, playful personality would make him a good fit with children.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 if you are interested in meeting Harpo in Brewster.*

