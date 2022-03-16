Waggin’ Wednesday: A Pair Of Cats Hoping For A Purr-fect Home

Jeffrey and Princess are a 6 year old brother/sister bonded pair looking for their new home.

They are bonded, meaning they need to go home together. Princess is the more outgoing of the two, she’s adventurous and attention-seeking, while Jeffrey is more on the shy side – but both cats are extremely friendly and love to be pet! The two should be the only pets in the home, and both would benefit from a weight management diet.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

.

If you are interested in adopting these two cats, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

