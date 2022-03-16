You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: A Pair Of Cats Hoping For A Purr-fect Home

Waggin’ Wednesday: A Pair Of Cats Hoping For A Purr-fect Home

March 16, 2022

Jeffrey

Jeffrey and Princess are a 6 year old brother/sister bonded pair looking for their new home.

Princess

They are bonded, meaning they need to go home together. Princess is the more outgoing of the two, she’s adventurous and attention-seeking, while Jeffrey is more on the shy side – but both cats are extremely friendly and love to be pet! The two should be the only pets in the home, and both would benefit from a weight management diet.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

 

.

 

If you are interested in adopting these two cats, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

