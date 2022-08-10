You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: A Silver Cat Looking Forward To her Golden Years (WATCH THE VIDEO!)

August 10, 2022

 

Meet Kumo!

Kumo is a 11 year old female domestic longhair cat looking for her new home. She’s very friendly, sweet and cuddly, but Kumo is also very shy! It will take a little bit of time for her to adjust to her new environment, so when she gets home you’ll want to give her a little space and time to settle in.  

WATCH THE CUDDLY VIDEO HERE:

A quiet, adult-only home would be preferable for Kumo, she’s a little older so while she’ll have spurts where she’s playful, she’d much rather curl up on the couch, your lap or in the sun for a nap and some relaxation.

If you are interested in adopting Kumo, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


