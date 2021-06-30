Waggin’ Wednesday: A Tabby Cat Looking For His New Home

Meet Nushka!

Nushka is a very sweet 8 year old tabby looking for a quiet home. Nushka loves to get pets from his human friends. He’ll roll all over the ground and make muffins with his hands when you hit just the right spot! He’s also a nervous boy so he prefers to find a quiet, warm place to snuggle up and have the attention come to him. He would love an adult only home where he can have a quiet place to relax and be loved.

He would likely prefer to be the only animal because he hasn’t lived with other pets before. Nushka is located at our Cape Cod adoption center.

Nushka is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by ARL’s vet team.

Please call 617-426-9170 ext 305 or stop by our shelter between 1-6PM Wednesday-Sunday to learn more about Nushka!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: