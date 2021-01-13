Waggin’ Wednesday: Aslan The Independent Cat

Meet Aslan!

Aslan is a very handsome 6-year-old boy with lots of spunk! He is looking for an outdoor / indoor home. He likes to spend the majority of his time outdoors enjoying the scenery and exploring all the fun places. He will come inside for a snooze and when he’d like attention. Aslan does like to choose when it is indoor time, and does not want to be carried back inside prematurely. In his previous home, he was having some accidents both as he first settled in and when he was not given the opportunity to spread his wings outside. He has been neutered since arrival here, and he has used the box like a champ while here. Aslan will be a great fit for a home where his independent nature is appreciated and he can choose where he’d like to spend his time.

Aslan is at the Brewster Adoption Center. If you are interested in adopting Aslan, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

Waggin' Wednesday is Sponsored By:

