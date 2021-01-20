Waggin’ Wednesday: Bear The Cat Wants TO Be Your Teddy-Bear!

Meet Bear!

This very handsome 4 year old boy wants to come to join your family! Bear is a bit shy when he meets new people, but once he warms up he is a love bug. Bear loves affection, especially belly rubs, from his friends. He has lived with other cats before and really enjoyed their company so he may like a feline friend in his new home.

Bear’s adopter will have to be comfortable with working with their veterinarian and monitoring Bear’s health because he has mild feline asthma. At this time, Bear is not on any special medication for this condition, but he may need to be in the future.

If you would like to add Bear to your home please fill out our online inquiry form below. Bear is located at the Cape Cod branch of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

