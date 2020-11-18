Waggin’ Wednesday: Berkley Is A Little Lady With Plenty Of CAT-Titude!

Have you ever seen a TORBIE cat before? Torbie is short for tortoiseshell-tabby. When you add tabby stripes a tortie becomes a torbie. They are also called patched tabbies since they are a tabby with patches of red or cream. Just have a look at Berkley!

Berkley is an 8 year old torbie with a killer cattitude!

This beautiful lady knows what she wants and when she wants it. Berkley likes to chat to her human friends frequently. Berkley does enjoy pets, but prefers them on her own terms. If she’s had enough she’ll definitely let you know with a little swat! Berkley’s favorite daytime activity is finding a comfy place to hunker down and take a nap. She’s pretty sure that there’s no such thing as a bad time to take a snooze!

Before arriving at the shelter Berkley lived in a quiet adult only home. She would likely prefer to be adopted into a similar setting. She would love an owner who is comfortable with some cattitude and loves an independent spirit. Berkley would do best as the only pet in her home.

Your first step towards meeting Berkley is filling out the online form: Animal Rescue League Inquiry Form

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only.

