You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Blair The Guinea Pig Is Hoping For A New Home In The New Year!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Blair The Guinea Pig Is Hoping For A New Home In The New Year!

January 11, 2023

Meet Blair!

Blair is a one year old female guinea pig looking for her new home. Like many guinea pigs she can be timid and shy with new people, but once she settles in and gets comfortable she’ll show off her affectionate and curious side!

She’s sweet but does not enjoy handling but is tolerant of it, however, as she’s handled more she will become more comfortable and it’s an important part of establishing the bond between you and her. She’s perfect for someone who’s never had guinea pigs in their lives, or someone who’s had them in the past – Blair is a ton of fun and will be a wonderful companion animal! ARL will need to see a photo of the enclosure she’ll be living in before Blair goes home.

For more information about Blair, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter! 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 