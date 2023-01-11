Waggin’ Wednesday: Blair The Guinea Pig Is Hoping For A New Home In The New Year!

Meet Blair!

Blair is a one year old female guinea pig looking for her new home. Like many guinea pigs she can be timid and shy with new people, but once she settles in and gets comfortable she’ll show off her affectionate and curious side!

She’s sweet but does not enjoy handling but is tolerant of it, however, as she’s handled more she will become more comfortable and it’s an important part of establishing the bond between you and her. She’s perfect for someone who’s never had guinea pigs in their lives, or someone who’s had them in the past – Blair is a ton of fun and will be a wonderful companion animal! ARL will need to see a photo of the enclosure she’ll be living in before Blair goes home.

For more information about Blair, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: