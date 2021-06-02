You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Cali Is Looking For A Person Of Her Very Own

June 2, 2021

 

Meet Cali!

Cali is a very friendly 4 year old female calico! Cali loves all humans and always wants to be the center of attention. Since she wants to be the star, Cali does not want to live with any other animals. She would be comfortable living with children.

Cali is located at our Cape Cod branch and is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

