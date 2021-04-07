Waggin’ Wednesday: Cali Needs A New Home (with Video)

Cali is a four year old, tuxedo cat looking for a quiet home. In her previous home Cali was very friendly and affectionate. Her family used to carry her around in a cat back pack! However, recently, Cali has a scary encounter with an unfamiliar cat. This made Cali more anxious and led to her becoming more feisty.

Since coming to the shelter, Cali has been slowly warming up to staff. She is now very interested in interacting and frequently solicits attention from people she knows. Cali will need to go a home where she is the only pet because she is not comfortable around other animals. She would like do best in a home with no young children because she startles easily and is not comfortable with all handling. Cali is a hoping that there is a quiet home out there that’s just missing a cat!

This animal is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

Cali is located at our Cape Cod branch. If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

