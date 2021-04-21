Waggin’ Wednesday: CeeJay Ain’t Nothin’ But A Hound Dog Who Wants A New Home (With Video)

Meet Cee Jay!

Cee Jay is a 6 year old hound mix that would like a home of her own! Cee Jay was found as a stray so we have limited information about her history. In the shelter Cee Jay has been very sweet with people she meets. She has showed limited interest in other dogs, but she may be able to live with one pending an appropriate introduction.

Cee Jay is located at our Cape Cod branch. This animal is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday with the Animal Rescue League Of Boston’s Cape Cod Shelter! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: