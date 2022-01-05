Waggin’ Wednesday: Darla The Shy Kitty Needs A Home

Meet Darla!

Darla is a one year old female shorthair cat currently looking for her new home at ARL. This sweet girl came to ARL as a stray in the Mid Cape area and despite making tremendous progress while at the shelter, Darla is extremely shy.

She is friendly, does like to be pet, but it will take her some time to come out of her shell. When she gets home it will be critical to give her a little space and let her settle in at her own space. Over time her shyness will lessen and we expect her to be a playful and outgoing cat as she continues to grow up. Given her shyness, a quiet, adult only home would be best and Darla should be the only pet in the home as well.

If you are interested in adopting Darla, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

