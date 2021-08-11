Waggin’ Wednesday: Davy Needs A “Hands-On” Loving Home (Watch Video!)

MEET DAVEY!

Davey is a few months old and he is slightly under socialized. He will need a quiet home with patient family members who have time to work with him. This will include daily interaction/petting multiple times a day and keeping him strictly confined to a very small space, like a dog crate or a bathroom, the ensure you can easily see and reach him. We can go over the requirements for an under socialized kitten and give you plenty of handouts for how to work with them in the home. Once they become comfortable, they usually become quite friendly, rambunctious kittens, but we cannot guarantee it. Some undersocialized kittens benefit from being around a people-social cat because the friendly cat rubs off on the kitten.

If you are considering adopting a kitten, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Kittens are always moving and getting into mischief! They need to be supervised when exploring and confined to a small, safe space when they are left alone.

Kittens oftentimes do better in pairs. At this young age, it is crucial that certain social behaviors are learned to shape good behaviors as they become adults. One of these behaviors learned is bite inhibition which can only be taught from a littermate. (A single kitten may use you as a playmate and bite too hard, whereas a littermate would correct that behavior before it becomes an issue.) Littermates also play and socialize with each other during the day while you are at work. This leads to fewer issues with a single kitten keeping you up at night to play, or becoming destructive when they are alone during the day.

Davey is located on Cape Cod at our Brewster animal Care and Adoption Center. If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

