Waggin’ Wednesday: Donovan Will Only Take Up Space In your Heart!

Meet Donovan!

Donovan is a very handsome hamster looking for a new home! This young man enjoys exploring his cage and is polite when held. He likes to run on his wheel too!

If you have ever been curious about why a hamster makes a great pet, here are a few things to know:

They are inexpensive to feed.

They have simple and inexpensive habitat needs.

They do not take up a lot of space.

They do not require much social interaction.

They have no special grooming needs.

They are easy to clean up after.

No special training required.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Donovan or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

