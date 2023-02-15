Waggin’ Wednesday: Fletcher Is Waiting To Meet You!

Meet Fletcher!

Fletcher is a 4 year old lab mix that came to us with one of our Southern Transports. Fletcher is an energetic goofball and would make an excellent pup with the help of some basic training!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Fletcher does have some specific adoption requirements and cannot go home with young/small children and must be the only dog in the home. If you would like to meet Fletcher and learn more about him please come say hi at our Brewster adoption center! Fletcher is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

