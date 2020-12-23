Waggin’ Wednesday: Gallagher Is Hoping For A Special Home

Gallagher is a very handsome, outgoing orange and white boy. He came to us from another shelter, so we don’t know his history, but we’ve definitely found Gallagher to be a sweetheart! He likes to be petted and will rub against your legs while you visit with him. He is a very talkative gentleman who is always ready for a conversation with his pals!

Gallagher has tested positive for FIV, a feline specific virus which affects the immune system.

Adoptions are by appointment only, so please contact the shelter, or fill out the adoption inquiry FORM.

