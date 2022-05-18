You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: If You Like Older Gentlemen, Rico Would Love To Meet You!

Waggin’ Wednesday: If You Like Older Gentlemen, Rico Would Love To Meet You!

May 18, 2022

Rico is an 11 year old male Pitbull looking for his new home. He came to ARL when his owner could no longer care for him. Rico is extremely sweet and despite his age is still very active! He loves being outside and running around – a fenced in back yard would be a huge plus for him! 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Rico would prefer a home with no small children or small animals, but he would do well with another dog in the home with a similar play style and energy.

 

If you are interested in adopting Rico, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

 

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 