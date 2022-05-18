Waggin’ Wednesday: If You Like Older Gentlemen, Rico Would Love To Meet You!

Rico is an 11 year old male Pitbull looking for his new home. He came to ARL when his owner could no longer care for him. Rico is extremely sweet and despite his age is still very active! He loves being outside and running around – a fenced in back yard would be a huge plus for him!

Rico would prefer a home with no small children or small animals, but he would do well with another dog in the home with a similar play style and energy.

If you are interested in adopting Rico, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

