You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: It’s Perfect Weather For “Flannel” The Fuzzy Bunny! (Watch Video!)

Waggin’ Wednesday: It’s Perfect Weather For “Flannel” The Fuzzy Bunny! (Watch Video!)

December 28, 2022

Meet Flannel!

 

Flannel is an adorable 2 year old female rabbit looking for her new home. She’s super cute, sweet, social and curious and loves the company of people! She doesn’t love being handled but she is tolerant of it and very much enjoys being pet.

She’s playful and curious and while out of enclosure time is important for any rabbit, for Flannel it’s critical as it will give her a larger space to explore, play and also cuddle up with you on the couch!

For more information about Falnnel, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter! 

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 