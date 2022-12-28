Waggin’ Wednesday: It’s Perfect Weather For “Flannel” The Fuzzy Bunny! (Watch Video!)

Meet Flannel!

Flannel is an adorable 2 year old female rabbit looking for her new home. She’s super cute, sweet, social and curious and loves the company of people! She doesn’t love being handled but she is tolerant of it and very much enjoys being pet.

She’s playful and curious and while out of enclosure time is important for any rabbit, for Flannel it’s critical as it will give her a larger space to explore, play and also cuddle up with you on the couch!

For more information about Falnnel, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: