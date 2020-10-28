Waggin’ Wednesday: Jack The Cat

Jack is a fun, curious cat. He likes to play with different toys and loves to sit watching out the windows! He likes to be brushed, which is great because he does have long hair. Here, Jack has been social and friendly with everyone who visits; however in his previous home he was reported to be a bit standoffish at first until he decides to greet visitors. He has been an only pet; he might be okay living with another low key pet at home, but would also love to have all the attention to himself. Jack has hyperthyroidism-but he doesn’t like to take pills! Instead we are giving him a transdermal medication which goes on the inside of his ear. He is very good for it, and will need to continue to be on this medication long term.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 if you are interested in meeting Jack in Brewster.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!