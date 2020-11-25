Waggin’ Wednesday: Jake Would Like To Be Your Bouncy Buddy!

Meet Jake!

Jake is a 6 year old bulldog mix seeking an active home as an only pet. Although he is an active and playful dude, he is also nervous meeting new people so a low traffic home with lots of time for play is what Jake is seeking.

If there were an olympic dog competition for jumping, Jake would very likely be the winner as he is often seen jumping about 4ft in the air! Jake likes to go for walks & have a good play session.

Jake gets nervous when his human friends leave him alone so he needs a home where someone is around most of the day to be with him. An apartment might be challenging for Jake because when he does get nervous he barks quite a bit! Jake is a little nervous around children so he would like a an adult only home.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Jake or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

