Waggin’ Wednesday: Jeff Is A Wonderful Older Gentleman (Watch Video)

Jeff is an 8 year old male Pitbull looking for his new home. Jeff is an incredibly good boy, he’s friendly, loves people and while he is playful, he’s also 8 years old and play sessions for him aren’t as intense as in his earlier days – he does love long walks though!

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

He’s lived with other dogs and enjoys being around other dogs, so having another dog in the home would be of great benefit for Jeff. He’s also very well-mannered and looking for home where he can get his play time but also spend lots of time on the couch snuggling up with his favorite people.

For more information about Jeff, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter!

