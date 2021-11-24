You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Juliette The Cat Needs A New Home (WATCH VIDEO)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Juliette The Cat Needs A New Home (WATCH VIDEO)

November 24, 2021

Sweet Juliette!

Juliette is a 6 year old female shorthair cat looking for her new family. She may be a tad shy when it comes to meeting new people, but she does warm up very quickly and when she does, she actively seeks attention and loves to be pet – but is not a fan of being picked up.

She’s a lounger, she likes to curl up on the couch or her favorite spot and needs encouragement when it comes to play time. She has lived with another cat in the home, but would not want to live with a dog. She also gets spooked by loud noises like a thunder storm or vacuum cleaner – these types of noises may cause her to hide.

 

 

If you are interested in adopting Juliette, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


