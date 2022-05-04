Waggin’ Wednesday: Just Look At This Puppy! Otto Needs A Home! (Watch Video Here)

Meet Otto!

Otto is a 5 month old male lab mix looking for his new home. He came to ARL as part of transport of pups from the Southern U.S. and ready to call Cape Cod home! Otto is striking with beautiful blue eyes and is extremely sweet and of course has tons of energy. He loves being outdoors, loves play time and he is great for snuggling once all that energy is burned off.

Training for Otto will be essential when he gets home, but training is not only a way for him to focus all that energy, it will also strengthen the bond between you and him, and will turn him into well-mannered adult dog too!

If you are interested in adopting Otto, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

