Waggin Wednesday: Lazy Lexi Wants A Lap To Nap On

Lexi is a fabulous girl in so many ways! She is easy going, easy to handle, gentle, quiet, and affectionate. She is a lap kitty who also particularly likes to sit in cardboard boxes. Lexi loves to make new friends and is quick to greet new people, unless of course she’s having a snooze on the windowsill or in one of her boxes. She is easy to pick up and will hang out being carried on your shoulder.

Lexi does have a few behavioral quirks. She uses a litter box, but also wants to urinate directly next to the box. This is easily managed by keeping a pee pad next to the box. She would also like to be the only cat. Lexi has been diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and takes daily medication.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 if you are interested in Lexi*

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!