Waggin’ Wednesday: Liesel The German Shepherd Needs A New Home

September 7, 2022

Liesel is a 5 year old female German Shepherd looking for her new home. Not only is she stunningly beautiful, she’s sweet, well-mannered and loves people – just a very friendly dog!

Also a perfect dog for long walks, the beach, hiking trails, if it’s outside she’ll love it. She’s energetic and, like all German Shepherds, is extremely intelligent so she’ll need lots of exercise and enrichment to help keep her mind and body sharp.

If you are interested in adopting Liesel, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

