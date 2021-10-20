Waggin’ Wednesday: Lots Of Licks From Louise! (Watch Video!)

Meet Louise!

Louise is a 1 and a half year old Catahoula mix and came to ARL as part of a puppy transport from the Southern U.S. Louise is incredibly friendly, but also incredibly fearful.

She loves people but can be wary of other dogs. When it comes to people, she’ll inch her way to you, and once she puts a paw on you, that’s the signal for petting and belly rubs! As for the fear, Louise is fearful of being on a leash and outdoor situations where there’s a lot going on. She’ll get spooked by a passing car or truck and things of that nature, so it’ll be important for her new family to be mindful of this and take care not to overwhelm her but to remember that with positive reinforcement and treats, her fear will subside. She should be the only pet in a home with teens and adults.

If you are interested in adopting Louise, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

