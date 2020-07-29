Waggin’ Wednesday: Macy The Bunny Is Tired Of Bouncing Around

Macy is a gorgeous larger sized lionhead bunny. She has been bounced around to several different homes, and never really got the attention she should have. As a result, Macy is a shy bunny at first, and can be nervous in new spaces or with new people. She’s excited to finally enjoy having space to hop around and celebrate being a bunny! Since her arrival here, we’ve been getting to know Macy and learn all her ins and outs. Macy is curious and will hop over to check out a new toy. Depending upon her mood, she may hop away if you try to pet her, or she may let you pet her head and back. She is not yet used to being picked up. Because of her timid nature, a rabbit savvy adopter would be great for Macy. She is pretty good about using her litter box.

Macy is approximately 5 years old and spayed.

The Animal Rescue League will ask to see a photo of Macy’s enclosure before she goes home.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Macy or to schedule an appointment to meet her in Brewster.*

