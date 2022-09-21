Waggin Wednesday: Meet A Little Tiger Named Monet (Watch Video)

Meet Monet!

Monet is a two year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. She’s very sweet, friendly and loves attention, but she’s also very high arousal, meaning she can get overstimulated very quickly and when that happens she will get a little feisty! Given her high arousal behavior, an adult only home would be best for her, and also someone willing to stick to a play routine to help Monet get her energy out.

ARL’s behavioral staff will be able to council Monet’s potential adopter during the adoption process as well as when she gets home.

If you are interested in adopting MONET, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: