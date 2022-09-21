You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin Wednesday: Meet A Little Tiger Named Monet (Watch Video)

September 21, 2022

Meet Monet!

Monet is a two year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. She’s very sweet, friendly and loves attention, but she’s also very high arousal, meaning she can get overstimulated very quickly and when that happens she will get a little feisty! Given her high arousal behavior, an adult only home would be best for her, and also someone willing to stick to a play routine to help Monet get her energy out.

ARL’s behavioral staff will be able to council Monet’s potential adopter during the adoption process as well as when she gets home.

If you are interested in adopting MONET, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


