Artemis is a 2 year old female shorthair cat who travelled all the way from Texas to find her new home! She is playful, loves toys, especially those she can stalk and hunt and she has a wonderful personality. She is a great mix of sweet with a little spice and loves attention and being pet. She will need a little time to adjust to her new home, but once she settles in she is sure to be a wonderful companion!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Artemis!
May 22, 2024
Artemis is a 2 year old female shorthair cat who travelled all the way from Texas to find her new home! She is playful, loves toys, especially those she can stalk and hunt and she has a wonderful personality. She is a great mix of sweet with a little spice and loves attention and being pet. She will need a little time to adjust to her new home, but once she settles in she is sure to be a wonderful companion!
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, NOAA Fisheries Educating Grade-Schoolers This Week
- VIDEO: Deer Filmed Swimming Across Cape Cod Canal
- AAA Forecasts Major Uptick for Memorial Day Weekend Travel
- WATCH: Cape Cod Hit Hard By Erosion in Recent Years, But County Dredge Stepping Up
- Chatham Voters Reelect Two Selectmen
- Tickets Now Available For Cape League’s 2024 All-Star Game
- New Study Finds Massachusetts Elderly At High Risk Of Bankruptcy
- Work Happening This Week On Bourne Rotary
- Harwich Town Election Set for Tuesday
- Organization Offering Tours Of Nobska Lighthouse
- Woods Hole Scientists Develop Innovative, Noninvasive Tagging Method
- State Grants Issued To Help Organizations With Suicide Prevention Programs
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Hosting Film And Panel About PFAS