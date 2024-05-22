Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Artemis!

Artemis is a 2 year old female shorthair cat who travelled all the way from Texas to find her new home! She is playful, loves toys, especially those she can stalk and hunt and she has a wonderful personality. She is a great mix of sweet with a little spice and loves attention and being pet. She will need a little time to adjust to her new home, but once she settles in she is sure to be a wonderful companion!





