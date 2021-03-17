Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Baby and Scooter (With Video)

Baby and Scooter are a pair of adorable senior dogs who are looking for a home together! Baby is a sixteen year old mini poodle. We think she looks pretty good for a 16 year old gal! Despite her age Baby is still energetic. She likes to go for walks and will even run around the yard with sticks! Baby seems to like everyone that she meets.

Scooter is a fifteen year old shih tzu mix. Like Baby he seems to like everyone he meets, but he can be particular about how he is touched! This may be because Scooter has a skin allergy that has caused his hind end to be itchy and red. He loves following Baby around and will cry when she’s out of the room.

Baby and Scooter would like a quiet, adult only, retirement home. They have lived with cats in the past so they may be comfortable with a feline friend. In their previous home Scooter was housetrained, and Baby used pee pads in addition to going to the bathroom outside. It is likely they will have some accidents in their new digs so their family should be prepared for this possibility!

If you are interested in adopting this sweet pair, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday with the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Shelter and Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will try to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!