Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Bear!

Meet Bear! Bear is a big goofy boy from down south. He is a silly, playful boy who loves running around the play yards making people laugh with his antics! Bear knows some basic commands already but could use a little bit of a refresher with manners. This sweet boy will make the best companion! Come meet Bear during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: