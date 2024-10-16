You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Bubba!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Bubba!

October 16, 2024

Bubba is a 5 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. Talk about personality! Bubba is friendly, very outgoing and loves attention. He’s a definite lap cat and always wants to be by your side. He has lived with other cats in the past and he is a great all around cat who is sure to be the love of your family!

